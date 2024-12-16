Dan Company, a PIF subsidiary specialising in agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, has signed a contract with Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company to develop its flagship destination in the Al-Ahsa governorate.

The project will be developed under the local hospitality brand Tuaja Luxury Resorts.

Spanning 1.8 million square metres (sqm), the resort will have 201 housing units, ranging from hotel rooms to high-end villas, some with private pools.

Dan will seek LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification as the resort will focus on intertwining modern sustainability practices with local traditions.

The value of the contract and completion timeline were not given.

The project is expected to boost the local economy, create jobs, and enhance Al-Ahsa’s status as a tourist destination.

Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company is among the leading contractors in several projects in the Kingdom such as Red Sea Global, NEOM and Qiddiya.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.