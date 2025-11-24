RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Construction Cost Index (CCI) recorded an annual increase of one percent in October 2025 compared with the same month in 2024.

This was driven by one percent rise in residential sector costs and a 0.9 percent increase in non-residential sector costs, according to the CCI bulletin for October 2025, released on Sunday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The bulletin showed that the residential sector index rose by one percent, driven by a 1.5 percent increase in labor costs compared to October 2024, and a 1.2 percent rise in equipment and machinery rental prices, resulting from a 1.4 percent increase in the price of equipment and machinery rental with an operator.

According to the bulletin, energy prices rose by 9.9 percent, and there was a slight increase in the cost of basic materials by 0.1 percent, driven by a 1.7 percent rise in raw material prices and a 1.3 percent increase in the prices of cement and concrete.

Similarly, the non-residential sector index recorded an increase of 0.9 percent during October 2025, due to a 1.3 percent rise in equipment and machinery rental prices, driven by a 1.6 percent increase in the price of equipment and machinery rental with an operator.

Labor costs also rose by one percent during October, and energy prices increased by 9.9 percent, while the cost of basic materials saw a slight increase of 0.2 percent. This increase was due to a rise in the prices of timber and carpentry by 2 percent and raw materials prices by 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, construction costs in the residential sector remained stable in October 2025 compared with September of the same year. This stability is mainly attributed to unchanged prices in both the residential and non-residential sectors.

The CCI reflects price movements of building inputs across 51 commodity and service items collected monthly from various regions of the Kingdom, with 2023 set as the base year for measuring the indicator.

