Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday the completion of two freight railway projects comprising of railway connecting the Eastern and Northern networks and an internal railway network for Jubail Industrial City.

The Saudi Railways Organisation (SAR) announced on its Twitter handle that it has completed a 124-km railway linking the East and North of the country through Jubail Industrial City that will connect King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, King Fahd Industrial Port and Jubail Commercial Port in Jubail and Riyadh Dry Port in Riyadh and enhance freight movements.

SAR said it has also opened a 69-kilometre railway network connecting industrial facilities in Jubail Industrial City to King Fahd Industrial Port and Jubail Commercial Port in Jubail.

“The new rail line and the expansion of internal rail service in Jubail Port will largely boost transport in various parts of the Kingdom in line with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030,” the twitter statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)