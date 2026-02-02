Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority is expected to award the tender for lead design and supervision services for the Craftsmen Market project in Dhofar Governorate in the first quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was released on 17 August 2025, with bid submissions received on 25 September 2025.

“The contract award is expected in February 2026,” the source said.

He added that the contract completion is targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

He estimated the project’s development value at $50 million.

According to tender documents, the scope covers design and construction supervision for a dedicated Craftsmen Market aimed at supporting Oman’s craft industries and small business ecosystem.

Five firms submitted bids: ADI Architecture, MADA Engineering Consultancy and Development, Ejaad Consultant Engineers, Window Engineering Consultancy, and Alghazi Engineering Consultancy.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.