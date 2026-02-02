Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the tender for civil works under the Semaisma Roads and Infrastructure Project (Sema 2) in Semaisma South in the first quarter of 2026.

The tender was released on 15 September 2025, with bid submissions received on 23 December 2025.

“The contract award is expected in March 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects. He said the project is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027, based on a 730-day programme from the commencement date, including mobilisation.

According to tender documents, the scope includes construction of remaining works, rectification of damaged infrastructure and resolution of outstanding snags across residential and public-use plots spanning approximately 198.86 hectares.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.