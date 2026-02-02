MUSCAT: In line with Oman Vision 2040, Oman Refreshment Company participated in Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest food and beverage exhibition, to strengthen international partnerships and expand the presence of Omani-made food and beverage products.

In its fourth consecutive participation, the continued presence at the event aligns with advancing industrial diversification and competitive national industries with global reach. The exhibition provided a platform to reinforce the role of Omani manufacturing in international food and beverage value chains.

“Our participation in Gulfood represented our wider effort to support Oman’s manufacturing presence beyond our borders,” said Moosa bin Mohammed al Raisi, Board Member at Oman REFCO.

“Industrial capability and export growth are central to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, and Gulfood provided an opportunity to cultivate partnerships and open new markets for locally made products, while showcasing the quality and reliability that define our operations in Oman.”

At this year’s exhibition, Oman REFCO highlighted its manufacturing expertise alongside its long-standing strategic partner of 52 years, PepsiCo, as well as its locally developed product portfolio. Among the local products on display was Top Fruit, Oman REFCO’s homegrown brand, which is currently distributed across GCC markets and selected international destinations, including Europe, Africa and South America.

Gulfood 2026 brought together global food innovators and industry leaders, providing a platform to shape the next phase of international food and beverage growth. Building on momentum from previous editions, Oman REFCO focused on strengthening the global profile of Omani manufacturing while contributing to the nation’s broader economic and industrial ambitions.

