Khatib & Alami, an international multidisciplinary consultancy firm, has secured a key contract from top developer GJ Properties for its prime urban development - Sawari Ajman - thus marking a significant milestone in the advancement of one of the most prominent mixed-use developments in the northern emirate.

A landmark project for Ajman, it boasts 17 towers - seven in Phase I and the other 10 in Phase II - all forming part of the wider Sawari masterplan.

The project represents a new chapter in the emirate’s urban evolution, reinforcing Ajman’s growing profile as a dynamic destination for modern living and investment.

On the new deal, Ali Ghaleb Jaber of GJ Properties said the project activities will commence with Phase 1A, which will focus on the concept design of the seven towers.

This phase will also advance one G+50 tower through detailed design up to the tender stage, alongside the development of schematic-level structural designs for the remaining towers, he stated.

On the new launch, Hussam Azzam, Senior Project Proposal Engineer at Khatib & Alami, said: "This milestone marks a proud moment, as we witness the launch of a landmark development that will add a new chapter to the Emirate of Ajman’s growth and identity."

