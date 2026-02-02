BEIJING: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured by ample global supplies and renewed ‍strength in the ‍dollar that made U.S. exports less competitive on the global market.

Wheat ​and corn futures also traded lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board ⁠of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $10.59 a bushel, as of 0136 GMT, with CBOT wheat down ⁠0.9% at $5.33-1/4 ‌a bushel and corn trading 0.6% lower at $4.25-3/4 a bushel.

* The dollar clung to its gains on Monday as investors weighed what ⁠the U.S. Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, with his preference for a smaller balance sheet.

* Investors view Warsh as more hawkish on interest rates than other candidates for the post. Market jitters over U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump's policymaking, including his ​criticism of the Fed, had fuelled the dollar's recent slide. * In South America, Brazil is in the ‍early stages of harvesting what is forecast to be a record soybean crop. Traders expect China to ​turn mainly to Brazil for imports in the coming months after a recent wave of U.S. soybean purchases.

* Recent rains across key agricultural regions in western Argentina improved soil moisture conditions, yet soy crops will still need more rainfall in coming weeks to avoid yield losses, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday. * Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soy futures on Friday, traders said.

MARKETS

* Asian share markets mostly followed Wall Street futures lower as chaotic trading in ⁠silver made for a nervous start to ‌a week that is packed with corporate earnings, central bank meetings and major economic data.

(Reporting ⁠by Daphne Zhang and Peter Hobson; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)