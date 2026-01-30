Dubai-based developer H&H has announced the completion and handover of Eden House The Canal, its low-rise waterfront development on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, following a 100 per cent sell out prior to completion.

Located in Jumeirah, the 98-residence development is defined by residential privacy, considered architecture, and signature suite of services. The handover introduces a new waterfront address designed to offer a quieter, more residential alternative within the city, said the developer.

The commercial success of Eden House The Canal reflects a continued shift within Dubai’s luxury residential market, where homeowners place increasing value on privacy, wellbeing and a sense of community, it stated.

Designed by dxb lab, Eden House The Canal prioritises human scale. Clean, horizontal architectural lines reference the canal setting while the floor to ceiling glass facades are balanced by textured stone and warm timber accents, creating a building that feels rooted in its environment.

The low-rise profile preserves privacy and limits visual density, offering residents a sense of retreat rarely found along the canal, said the developer.

Inside, the interiors follow a monochromatic palette, where light and space are treated as the primary luxuries. The layouts are intentionally open, allowing for a seamless transition between the indoor living areas and deep, shaded terraces that frame views of the canal and the greenery of Jumeirah.

Every material, from the honed natural stone to the bespoke joinery, has been selected for its tactile quality and ability to age gracefully, ensuring the homes remain timeless.

With over 60 per cent of units sold within the first month of launch, the project reached full capacity well ahead of schedule. Notably, a significant number of buyers are the residents of Eden House Al Satwa, the very first lease-only Eden House residence, and repeat buyers from previous H&H developments.

"The handover of Eden House The Canal is a significant milestone in our journey to redefine metropolitan living. We envisioned this project as a home - a place of calm that cuts through the noise of the city," remarked Miltos Bosinis, CEO, H&H.

"The fact that the development sold out ahead of handover confirms that there is a deep desire for this level of architectural integrity and hospitality-inspired lifestyle. It is a community built for those who value time, privacy, and the beauty of essential design," he stated.

The lifestyle at Eden House The Canal is anchored by a suite of amenities designed to facilitate balance. Residents have access to a waterfront swimming pool, a Technogym equipped gym and movement studio, and a residents’ lounge that serves as a quiet extension of the home, he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

