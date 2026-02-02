SmartCrowd has announced the successful exit of a three-bedroom duplex apartment in global commerce hub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) following a targeted value-add renovation, achieving a record sale price of AED8.7 million.

This is the second high-performing flip sale from SmartCrowd following its recent Palm Jumeirah exit, reinforcing investor appetite for prime short-term property flips in Dubai.

The result represents an incredible 22.5% outperformance versus the original projected exit price of AED 7.1 million and delivers a net ROI of 25% to investors after all fees.

The transaction highlights the continued strength of DIFC’s prime residential market, where demand for high-quality, centrally located assets remains resilient, said a statement from SmartCrowd.

It also highlights SmartCrowd’s growing capability in sourcing and executing short-term property flips — an investment model the platform introduced to complement its established Buy & Hold strategy.

With over AED220 million of successful exits to date and over AED300 million planned for 2026, SmartCrowd has become a key player in the region’s evolving and innovative Proptech investment landscape, it stated.

"Our north star is investor satisfaction, and we measure that through realised outcomes, including net returns delivered to our investors. Our back-to-back record flips in DIFC and Palm Jumeirah reflect the consistency of our performance to date, completing three times more exits than all the other crowdfunding platforms in the region combined," stated Riz Ahmed, the CEO of SmartCrowd.

"Exceeding projections by more than 22% proves the strength of Dubai’s prime market and the discipline behind our acquisition, renovation, and asset management approach. Our Flip strategy continues to gain momentum, and we’re committed to expanding opportunities that offer both resilience and upside," he added.SmartCrowd exits DIFC duplex apartment flip at 22.5% above target

SmartCrowd, a key player in the region’s evolving proptech investment landscape, has announced the successful exit of a three-bedroom duplex apartment in global commerce hub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) following a targeted value-add renovation, achieving a record sale price of AED8.7 million ($2.3 million).

SmartCrowd has announced the successful exit of a three-bedroom duplex apartment in global commerce hub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) following a targeted value-add renovation, achieving a record sale price of AED8.7 million.

This is the second high-performing flip sale from SmartCrowd following its recent Palm Jumeirah exit, reinforcing investor appetite for prime short-term property flips in Dubai.

The result represents an incredible 22.5% outperformance versus the original projected exit price of AED 7.1 million and delivers a net ROI of 25% to investors after all fees.

The transaction highlights the continued strength of DIFC’s prime residential market, where demand for high-quality, centrally located assets remains resilient, said a statement from SmartCrowd.

It also highlights SmartCrowd’s growing capability in sourcing and executing short-term property flips — an investment model the platform introduced to complement its established Buy & Hold strategy.

With over AED220 million of successful exits to date and over AED300 million planned for 2026, SmartCrowd has become a key player in the region’s evolving and innovative Proptech investment landscape, it stated.

"Our north star is investor satisfaction, and we measure that through realised outcomes, including net returns delivered to our investors. Our back-to-back record flips in DIFC and Palm Jumeirah reflect the consistency of our performance to date, completing three times more exits than all the other crowdfunding platforms in the region combined," stated Riz Ahmed, the CEO of SmartCrowd.

"Exceeding projections by more than 22% proves the strength of Dubai’s prime market and the discipline behind our acquisition, renovation, and asset management approach. Our Flip strategy continues to gain momentum, and we’re committed to expanding opportunities that offer both resilience and upside," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

