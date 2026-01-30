RIYADH - The Ministry of Investment, represented by the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform, called on non-Saudi companies and entities to register their real estate investments through the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform. This follows the implementation of the new law allowing non-Saudis to own real estate effective from January 22.

The Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis allows non-Saudis to benefit from approved investment pathways and available incentives, and facilitate procedures within an integrated digital system that ensures speed of completion and clarity of requirements.

The new law enhances the integration of the investment ecosystem by linking ownership procedures to approved investment pathways.

This contributes to accelerating business operations, improving the investor experience, and increasing the efficiency of the investment cycle in the real estate sector.

The enforcement of the Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis reflects the development of the legislative framework regulating the real estate market in the Kingdom and embodies a major shift in the business and investment environment, enhancing the Kingdom’s attractiveness to international investors and reinforcing its position as a competitive destination at the global level.

The law contributes to expanding the base of investment opportunities by enabling non-Saudi companies and entities to enter the real estate market under clear regulations and integrated digital procedures, supporting growth, sustainability, and raising confidence in the Saudi investment environment.

This development serves as a supportive factor in attracting international developers and high-value-added, high-quality projects. It contributes to raising the quality of real estate projects in the residential, commercial, tourism, and industrial sectors, while stimulating the transfer of global knowledge and expertise to the local market.

"Invest Saudi" invited non-Saudi companies and entities to register their real estate investments through the Invest Saudi Platform in this context. This ensures benefits from approved investment pathways and available incentives, and facilitating procedures within an integrated digital ecosystem that supports speed of completion and clarity of requirements.

The economic impact of the law is expected to be reflected in increased contributions from the real estate sector to non-oil GDP, the creation of high-quality job opportunities for citizens, and support for sustainable urban growth, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of building a competitive economy open to the world.

This regulatory transformation underscores the continuous progress the Kingdom has made in developing the business environment, improving legislative efficiency, and enhancing its global competitiveness as an attractive hub for long-term investment.

