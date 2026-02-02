UAE-based Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that the construction of Azizi Central, its contemporary residential development in Dubai, is now 77% complete.

Strategically positioned within the Al Furjan community, one of Dubai’s most rapidly growing residential areas, Azizi Central offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet modern lifestyle requirements.

The development boasts stylish exteriors and interiors, blending comfort with sophistication, said a statement from Azizi.

Giving a project update, Azizi said works on site are moving at pace, with the structure, blockwork, and internal plastering now having been finalised.

Tiling has reached 81%, while HVAC and MEP installations are advancing at 93% and 85%, respectively. Elevator installation is currently at 99%, and overall finishes are now at 67%.

With the construction work in full swing on Azizi Central, it is set for handover in the first quarter.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "The steady progress at Azizi Central underscores our unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. As construction advances, the development is taking shape as a refined residential destination, defined by connectivity, everyday convenience, and well-thought-through design."

Azizi Central features a host of amenities, including landscaped walk-in areas, gym, separate pools for adults and children, an outdoor seating area, a BBQ zone, and ample parking facilities.

The development also offers a variety of retail and dining options, catering to everyday needs and leisure preferences.

According to Azizi, the residents will get to enjoy excellent connectivity to Dubai’s major highways, and Al Furjan Metro Station located just a few minutes away. Key destinations, such as Expo City Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, are within close reach, ensuring convenience and accessibility, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

