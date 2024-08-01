ALKHOBAR — Aramco, a global leader in energy and chemicals, announced on Wednesday the commencement of construction for the Aramco Stadium in Al Khobar, with a seating capacity of approximately 47,000.



The new stadium is expected to be completed by 2026 and will serve as the home ground for Aramco-owned Al Qadsiah Club and a key venue for the AFC Asian Cup in 2027, which Saudi Arabia will host.



In collaboration with Roshn, a leading national real estate developer and a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, Aramco is building a state-of-the-art football stadium featuring the latest global technologies and integrated cooling systems to ensure an optimal environment for spectators.



The design of the stadium draws inspiration from the whirlpool formations commonly seen along the shores of Al Khobar, blending tradition with innovation.



This architectural masterpiece aims to bolster Saudi Arabia's status as the host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.



The stadium is poised to become a premier destination for major sporting and entertainment events in the region, featuring VIP sections and facilities designed to cater to community needs and individuals with special needs.



Nabeel Al-Jama', Aramco's Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Services, said: "Aramco believes in the powerful role that sports play in creating opportunities, enhancing the quality of life, and positively impacting society."



"We aspire for Aramco Stadium to become a beacon for national and international sporting, entertainment, and community events in the Eastern Province."



He added: "Through this project, we aim to develop health programs, encourage participation in sports, expand community engagement, and contribute to social development. This initiative is a testament to our ongoing commitment to launching projects that have a tangible and positive impact on the communities we serve."

