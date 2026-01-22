Dubai-based Samana Developers said gross sales jumped 31 percent to 7.1 billion UAE dirhams ($1.93 billion) in 2025 from AED 5.4 billion in 2024, supported by growing demand for its resort-style living concept.



“2025 was a year of aggressive expansion and strategic consolidation for us,” Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said in a statement.



The company launched 16 new projects across the emirate to meet the diverse needs of both residents and international investors.



Samana Developers implemented its vertical integration strategy last year by establishing its in-house architectural arm, YORK Engineering Consultants and construction arm, Italtech Contracting.



“We are seeing a new wave of confidence, with 129,400 new investors entering the sector —23 percent of whom are residents planting roots in Dubai. This aligns perfectly with the 20 percent surge in total transaction volume, which hit 270,000 deals this year,” said Farooq.



Dubai’s real estate deals rose 20 percent annually to AED 917 billion in 2025.



The developer’s portfolio includes projects in Arjan, Majan, Dubai Production City and Dubai South. It has handed over more than 1,300 units and has 12,000 units under construction.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.