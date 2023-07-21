Ritchie Bros, a heavy equipment auction expert dealing in purchase and sale of trucks and other assets, has announced that more excavators were sold at its June auction in Dubai.

Appetite to buy equipment remained steady at the internationally attended auction, with wheel loaders, crawler tractors, forklifts and backhoes performing particularly strongly, said Ritchie Bros in its statement.

Out of all equipment categories sold last month, excavators again proved to be among the most popular items.

This equipment category saw a 17% increase in inventory sold compared to its March auction, it added.

Ritchie Bros said the online auction featured over 1,200 pieces of machinery, trucks, vehicles and other items, and attracted bidders from around the world.

"Our online timed auctions make it easy and fun to join. We had 970 registered attendees from 66 countries. Top bidder countries were the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, The Netherlands and the UK," remarked Shirin Bazargan, Regional Operations Manager at Ritchie Bros.

"Regional buying power continued to be robust, with UAE-based buyers purchasing the lion’s share of the lots," Bazargan added.

Some of the highlights sold at the June auction included:

•A 2019 Komatsu PC400LC-8R sold for $143,000

•A 2020 Vogele Super 1400 sold for $133,000

•A 2019 Volvo EC480DL sold for $131,000

•A 2012 CAT 740B sold for $108,000

•A 2016 CAT 966H sold for $101,000

According to Bazargan, the Ritchie Bros. website and mobile app saw a surge in pre-auction activity.

"Buyers are made aware weeks in advance, and they want to prepare before they’re placing bids. Before an auction, we see around 60,000 page views on auction inventory and over 15,000 watchlisted items – people watchlist items of interest so they can track them easily," he stated.

The next Ritchie Bros. Dubai auction will be from September 19 to 20.

"Preparations for our next auction are already well underway, and we look forward to helping businesses sell equipment they’d like to turn into cash," he added.

