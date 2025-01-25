Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has issued a tender for Phase 2 of the Roads and Infrastructure Work for Access Roads to Wukair Logistics Area in Bu Sulba.

The tender was issued on 24 December 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 23 February 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by April 2025,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Qatar-based private logistics company GWC manages the Bu Sulba Warehousing Park and Al Wukair Logistics Park under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract from Manateq Economic Zones Company Qatar.

