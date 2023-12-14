Qatar Public Works Authority (ASHGHAL) is planning award the tender for construction of roads and infrastructure works in Al Kheesa North and East, Rawdat Al Hamama District in the second quarter of 2024.

“The new tender - Package 3 (DN071-P03) - for the infrastructure contract was issued on 24 October 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 2 January 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early second quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Al Kheesa North and East are large primarily residential areas located approximately 15km north of Doha and about 2.1km east of Al Shamal Road located in Zone 70, Al Daayen Municipality. The project area covers an area of approximately 1,218 Hectares and most of the land uses on site are currently under development.

The project area is split into six packages from P02 to P07 for design purposes. For tendering, these have been combined as follows:

DN071-P02 & P04 forms Package DN071-P02

DN071-P03 & P05 forms Package DN071-P03

DN071-P06 has been re-named as DN071-P04

DN071-P07 has been re-named as DN071-P05

The current tender corresponds to Package 03, which combines sub-packages P03 and P05.

The Al Kheesa North and East (Rawdat Al Hamama District) P03 comprises the design of full infrastructure of approximately 323.27 hectares of residential development.

The DN071 site is bound by the existing Al Khor Highway/Expressway and the proposed Orbital (Truck) Road, Al Majd Road and Arab League Street. There are other areas of DN071 including DN071-P02, DN071 P04, and DN071-P05. DN071-P01 to the South is already developed. The main roads, which form part of DN071-P03 run through the middle of DN071 and tie in with all other packages.

The existing DN071-P03 site is currently being developed with a mix of existing residential villas and compounds, commercial developments, schools, mosques, farmland, utility plant, parkland and open space.

The main objective of this project is to construct full infrastructure within the project area including roads, surface water network, foul sewerage, landscaping, Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) and other utilities as required to complement the existing potable water, electricity and communications networks.

The project is slated for mobilisation AND completion by the second quarter of 2029 [1,643 days Contract duration], the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $100 million. The maintenance period will be 400 days from the date of project completion.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

anoop.menon@lseg.com

