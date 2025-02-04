Qatar-based Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD), a subsidiary of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, has signed an agreement with the GCC Standardisation Organisation (GSO) for integrating its newly developed Sustainable Construction Code into the wider Gulf Building Code.

The Gulf Building Code, endorsed by the Ministries of Municipalities and Urban Planning in Gulf States, serves as a comprehensive framework guiding building and construction practices across the Gulf region.

The 115-page Sustainable Construction Code draws on the success of GORD’s flagship Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), with the flexibility of both prescriptive and performance-based assessments.

While its core principles are derived from GORD’s Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) green building framework, the Sustainable Construction Code represents a simplified version with reduced requirements. The 55 criteria are narrowed down to 22, each representing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for sustainable buildings.

The Code is structured into six core chapters addressing Site Planning and Use, Material Selection, Energy Conservation and Efficiency, Water Conservation and Efficiency, Indoor Environmental Quality, and Heritage and Cultural Identity.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.