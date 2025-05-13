MUSCAT: The activities of the Oman Petroleum and Energy Show and Oman Sustainability Week for 2025 were officially launched at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad al Said, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Oman, with the presence of several distinguished ministers, ambassadors, senior officials and representatives from various concerned entities, highlighting the growing national interest towards a sustainable and balanced future.

A key highlight of the opening session was the formal inauguration of the Oman Net Zero Centre, which operates under the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. The Centre focuses on several key areas, particularly the preparation and continuous updating of the national plan to achieve net-zero emissions.

It also oversees the implementation of relevant projects and initiatives, offering support and consultation to institutions and stakeholders to help achieve national net-zero targets.

In addition, the Centre is responsible for defining and updating Oman’s national strategy to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. It provides technical guidance and support to both government bodies and private sector organisations on net-zero transition and energy efficiency.

The Centre also monitors progress, promotes awareness and builds capacity to ensure the effective implementation of related programmes and initiatives. These efforts reflect a firm belief in addressing climate change and advancing clean, renewable energy solutions.

Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

The initiative aligns with the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and have also accelerated the development of the renewable energy sector, created supportive legal frameworks and policies, and introduced incentives to attract foreign investment, support local industries, and localise clean energy technologies.

OPES and OSW, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, has been organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organising Company) and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

They serve as an integrated platform, highlighting the importance of securing and sustaining energy while showcasing Oman’s commitment to achieving a balanced and progressive future.

Commenting on the significance of the events, Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, stated: “Having multiple conferences and activities under one roof allows us to send a unified message to the world: Oman is fully committed to cleaner energy, without compromising its core capabilities in oil and gas production.”

The minister also highlighted the country’s major strides in renewables and green hydrogen. “Earlier this year, we inaugurated two major renewable energy plants with a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatts. The output from each plant has already exceeded expectations, delivering over 500 megawatts each,” he said. “This proves that with the right partnerships and execution, Oman can lead in clean energy generation.”

In another landmark development, Oman launched its first green hydrogen production, storage and refuelling station — a pioneering project that now powers a fleet of more than 15 vehicles, including Muscat airport taxis.

