Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Wednesday gave the green light to crate several “tourism councils” with the aim of developing the tourism industry in the Gulf Kingdom as part of its economic diversification scheme known as Vision 2030.

The cabinet decision includes the formation of tourism councils in the country’s various provinces and cities to attract capital to tourism projects, the local media reported.

“The decision is designed to develop tourism destinations in each province and region in accordance with the national tourism strategy launched in 2019,” Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib said.

To be headed by regional Emirs, the council will “devise development plants, promote tourism projects, clear obstacles blocking tourism investment, and suggest facilities and incentives to encourage investors,” the report said.

