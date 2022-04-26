Morocco is planning to link two cities on it is Western flank overlooking the Atlantic in a rail project that will cost an estimated 75 billion Moroccan Dirhams ($7.58 billion), the Arab country’s Transport Minister was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

The ‘Express Train’ will connect Morocco’s largest city of Casablanca with Agadir, which is located to the South, Mohammed Abdul Jalil said.

The Moroccan Hespress newspaper quoted Jalil as telling Parliament on Monday that the project is part of a government plan to link 43 towns and cities through Morocco.

“This is a project of great importance as it will boost the economy and facilitate movement through the country,” the Minister said, adding that his ministry is looking for innovative solutions to fund the project.

