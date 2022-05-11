Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), the developer of Abu Dhabi's Jubail Island project, announced on Wednesday the construction of the bridge serving as the main entry route into the project is complete.

The developer said in a statement that the 140-metre long bridge, which links the project to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan highway (E12), will serve as the main entrance to Jubail Island.

It said the bridge would also link different villages within the island to each other as well as facilitating movement between the two sides of the island, where the Jubail Mangrove Park, Jubail Pura Eco Retreat and the marine activities are located, and the rest of the existing developments in the island.

The construction of the bridge had commenced on 25 August 2021.

The statement also noted that JIIC is on track to hand over land-plots by end of 2022 and villas at the beginning of 2024.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Development, the 10 billion UAE dirham ($2.7 billion) Jubail Island comprises of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

