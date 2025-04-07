The W Residences in Downtown Dubai is projected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company said in its 2024 annual general report.

The 49-storey luxury tower, which was launched in early 2022, has 383 units, offering an infinity outdoor pool, a private cinema and business offices.

DG 1, Dubai

The 20-storey DG 1, located by the canal in Downtown Dubai, is forecast to be completed by the end of 2026. The tower is designed by Gensler Architects and consists of 249 units.

Da Vinci Tower by Pagani, Dubai

The developer expected the refurbishment stage of Da Vinci Tower by Pagani in Downtown Dubai to be completed by the first quarter 2025, the report said.

The original semi-structured asset was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a complete façade and interior refurbishment is underway, the report said.

The tower comprises three basement levels, a ground floor and 19 floors housing 85 luxury apartments.

Etoile by Elie Saab, Riyadh

Meanwhile, the progress on Etoile by Elie Saab development in the northern part of Riyadh was 85 percent complete by the end of December 2024 and is expected to be fully complete by November 2025.

The project consists of three zones and features seven villa typologies. The plot sizes range from 200 to 350 sq m and the total built-up area of the project spans 54,653 sq m.

The major infrastructure development phase was completed in 2023 by the master developer (ROSHN) and construction works commenced in the second quarter of 2023 after the site was handed over to Dar Al Arkan.

