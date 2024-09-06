KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) recently announced the issuance of three tenders for the infrastructure development of 23,551 plots in South Saad Al-Abdullah. According to informed sources, a total of 12 tenders are planned for the South Saad Al-Abdullah project in the current fiscal year. So far, PAHW has issued five tenders, including two for the installation of main power stations. Seven additional tenders are expected to be issued for overseeing infrastructure work on the plots and for constructing further main power stations. The sources anticipate that construction orders for the project will begin in 2028, provided the contractor adheres to the three-year implementation timeline.

In this context, the Deputy Director General for Control and Information Systems Affairs Amina Al-Awadhi stated that the authority’s Tender Committee has approved three tenders for the South Saad Al-Abdullah City project for establishing, completing, and maintaining infrastructure works, including residential suburbs, irrigation tank buildings, and sub-electricity stations. She explained that the tender projects span 1,080 days and cover all residential and four investment suburbs within the city.

This includes infrastructure work for 23,551 residential plots and irrigation tank buildings. The scope of work also involves the construction of 649 sub-electricity stations for the city’s suburbs, as well as the installation of rainwater, sewage, irrigation, treated water, and freshwater networks. The project will include laying the first and second asphalt layers for all roads in the residential suburbs. The project has been divided into three packages for residential and investment suburbs and will be open for public tenders to international contractors, including foreign, local, and Gulf companies that specialize in roadworks and infrastructure services.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

