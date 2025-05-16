Kuwait - Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Kuwait's Minister of Public Works, confirmed the ongoing radical maintenance work on the Fourth Ring Road as part of a broader initiative to improve the country's road infrastructure.

This maintenance is included in a series of new contracts allocated for the upkeep of highways and internal roads across the nation.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Dr. Al-Mashaan explained that the work is part of 18 major projects aimed at the comprehensive maintenance of roads in all six governorates of Kuwait. The goal is to enhance infrastructure quality and ensure the highest standards of traffic safety for all road users.

She emphasized the ministry's commitment to implementing these projects according to the specified timelines while adhering to rigorous quality and engineering oversight. Dr. Al-Mashaan noted that the radical maintenance work would play a crucial role in improving road efficiency and sustainability.

"The radical and periodic maintenance carried out by the ministry significantly extends the lifespan of road infrastructure and delays the need for total reconstruction, resulting in long-term cost savings for the state," she said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of addressing the effects of environmental factors, such as rain and heat, which often lead to damage to road surfaces. She reassured the public that the ministry is focused on ensuring maintenance work is carried out to the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Dr. Al-Mashaan further explained that road maintenance is not only vital for improving infrastructure quality, but it also plays a direct role in supporting the national economy. It positively impacts various areas, including sustainable development, efficient public spending, facilitation of commercial activity, and the overall quality of life for both citizens and residents.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

