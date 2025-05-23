Egypt - Madinet Masr has launched Shark Tank Business Park, in collaboration with Innovative Media Production (IMP) and Sony Pictures Entertainment, according to a press release.

This project marks the first business complex inspired by the international TV show Shark Tank.

Spanning 20 feddan in Taj city, Shark Tank Business Park is an integrated experience combining business, lifestyle, and entertainment.

The park’s design is based on interactive and experimental principles, featuring the first joint business complex dedicated to Shark Tank, to be a hub for entrepreneurs.

Shark Tank Business Park encompasses 16 buildings, and its first phase is set for delivery by 2029, with over $1 billion in investments.

