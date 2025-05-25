Dubai-based Pantheon Development is poised to launch its latest project VOXA, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) in Dubai.

The mixed-use project will offer a mix of fully furnished studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, penthouses, office spaces, and ground-floor retail units.

Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development told Zawya Projects that enabling works are underway and the main construction contract is expected to be awarded in the second quarter.

“Our vision for VOXA is to create a lifestyle-driven, wellness-centric community that blends luxury and practicality in one of Dubai’s most exciting locations,” he said.

The project is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2028.

According to real estate platform propsearch.com, the development will comprise an estimated 596 units.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

