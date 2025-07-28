SHARJAH: Al Rasikhoon Real Estate announced the launch of its latest landmark development in Sharjah, Rawdat Al Sidir, and the commencement of sales for residential, commercial and industrial land plots within the master plan of the project, which spans a total area of 8.5 million square feet.

This strategic unveiling reflects the company’s broader vision to create integrated, thoughtfully planned communities that blend residential comfort with commercial opportunity.

The announcement came during a high-profile event held on Sunday, July 27 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The ceremony was graced by bdallah Sultan Al Owais, the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The gathering brought together senior officials, real estate professionals, and a host of investors and industry leaders. Welcoming attendees, the opening remarks underscored Sharjah’s appeal as a strategic investment hub, renowned for its modern infrastructure, balanced urban planning, and forward-thinking economic policies rooted in sustainability.