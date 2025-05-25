Dubai-based Pantheon Development is set to award the main construction contract for VOXA, its latest mixed-use project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), in the second quarter of 2025, founder Kalpesh Kinariwala told Zawya Projects.

Enabling works are already underway, with contractors appointed, he said, without giving their names.

Kinariwala said VOXA is designed around the ethos of work, live, play by combining fully furnished residences, duplex penthouses, designer offices, retail, and more than 25 amenities under one roof.

“We are scaling this concept across our upcoming launches in Wasl Gate, RAK Central, and other master developments across the UAE,” he said.

The company, he continued, has a strong development pipeline across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah for 2025.

“Our goal is to complete two million square feet of built-up area by the end of the year,” he said, remaining “bullish” on the UAE’s real estate market.

Interview excerpts:

Can you share details on VOXA’s design and construction plans? What new green initiatives are planned for the project?

We have appointed contractors for enabling works and will finalise our main contractor this quarter. Tenders are structured around delivery excellence and experience-building.

The VOXA design philosophy blends aesthetics with responsibility. Our architects and design team have always emphasised open, breathable spaces, biophilic elements, and future-ready technologies. From solar-rooftops and EV parking to greywater recycling and smart home features, every amenity is designed to impress and endure.

Rendering of VOXA, mixed-use project by Pantheon Development in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT)

How do you monitor the quality of construction on your projects?

We have more than 10 projects of building a multifunctional community with residences, offices, retail, and recreation interwoven. We deploy real-time construction dashboards, site-based QA/QC teams, and AI-assisted quality audits. Every square meter is tracked not just for timelines, as we believe our buyers are not just investing in property; they are investing in lifestyle fluidity.

How important is it to hand over projects on time?

We have handed over five mixed-use communities on or before time. It’s not just about slabs and schedules. It’s about letting residents move into their lives, entrepreneurs into their offices, and communities into their rhythm without delay.

We offer immersive construction update videos, live drone feeds, and WhatsApp updates for our investors. We even host curated site visits where you can walk through retail spaces, preview penthouses, or experience future office zones.

Have you seen any rise in material prices? Has it led to an increase in your costs?

We have observed fluctuations in commodity prices over the past year, particularly in steel, concrete, and aluminum. Like many developers, this has impacted our construction costs to some extent. However, through strategic procurement, long-term supplier partnerships, and efficient project management, we have been able to mitigate these impacts and maintain our commitment to delivering quality projects on time and within budget.

How many projects do you plan to launch in 2025?

We have a strong lineup of projects planned for 2025, with several new developments in the pipeline. Our goal is to complete two million square feet of built-up area by the end of the year. In terms of expansion, we are actively exploring opportunities in high-growth zones across the UAE, including emerging neighbourhoods in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. Our focus remains on delivering affordable luxury in key residential communities that align with market demand and long-term investment potential.

What is your outlook on the real estate market in the UAE, particularly Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah?

Our outlook for the UAE real estate market in 2025 remains bullish. Dubai continues to show strong momentum, driven by investor confidence, population growth, and robust infrastructure development. The off-plan segment, in particular, is thriving, with buyers drawn to flexible payment plans and early investment opportunities. Ras Al Khaimah is also gaining traction, especially focusing on tourism and lifestyle-driven developments. We believe both markets offer significant potential and are excited to be part of this dynamic growth phase.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

