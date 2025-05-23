MUSCAT: Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Dhahirah Governorate to develop the highly anticipated “Ibri View” project. The agreement, which aligns with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, marks a new milestone in the country’s commitment to creating vibrant tourism destinations across the Sultanate.

The signing of the MoU reflects a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the Ibri View concept into a fully realised tourism and lifestyle destination. By collaborating with local authorities, OMRAN Group aims to tap into the region’s natural and economic potential while fostering community engagement, sustainable practices, and long-term investment opportunities.

The Ibri View project, also known as ‘Etalat Ibri’, first gained national attention last year when it was named the best proposed development in a competition organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. Located in the Al Salif area of wilayat Ibri, the project was hailed for its vision and alignment with sustainable development principles, reflecting Oman’s commitment to uplifting living standards across its governorates.

Commenting on the project’s recognition, Najeeb bin Ali Rawas, Governor of Dhahirah, stated that the award reflects the Governorate’s ambition to fulfill the sustainable development objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040. “The project is poised to deliver significant social and economic benefits to the local community, including job creation, economic stimulation, infrastructure enhancement, and community integration,” he said.

Spread across 2 million square metres, the Ibri View project is planned with a total investment of RO183 million. The Ministry of Finance has earmarked RO10 million for the first phase, a strong indicator of the government’s support for advancing infrastructure and stimulating regional growth.

The development will feature a blend of residential, commercial, and leisure facilities including three hotels, a shopping centre, residential areas, green spaces, a youth centre, and other recreational amenities. Environmental sustainability is at the core of the project’s design, with elements such as renewable energy solutions, green construction practices, smart infrastructure, and sustainable transport systems integrated from the outset.

Rawas also highlighted the project’s role in enhancing Ibri’s identity as a prominent commercial and entertainment hub in the region. “The first phase, expected to be completed within two years, is designed to create an inclusive space for social interaction and economic activity while preserving local heritage and environmental integrity.”

In addition to transforming the physical landscape, Ibri View is expected to generate both direct and indirect employment across various sectors, including construction, retail, hospitality, maintenance, and services. The project will also serve as a platform for small and medium enterprise (SME) development, further embedding sustainability into the local economy.

With the signing of the MoU, OMRAN Group and Al Dhahirah Governorate have taken a significant step toward turning a visionary plan into a catalyst for regional growth—one that positions Ibri as a model for future development across the Sultanate.

