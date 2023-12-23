Inventure Metal Products Industries, a leading player in the façade building industry has partnered with Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan, a reputable Omani business woman, to redefine the Middle East façade contracting landscape.

Sheikha Amal’s substantial investment in Inventure Metal Industries is poised to increase capacity, solidifying its ability to dominate market share in the UAE's façade contracting sector. With enhanced capacity, Inventure is strategically positioned to expand into new geographical markets, driving its growth and market influence beyond current boundaries.

The management at Inventure under Shabu Xavier, Technical Director will continue to play an active role in ensuring unmatched quality in the execution and delivery of glass and aluminium works, maintaining the company's reputation for excellence.

Mutual synergies

The parties expressed excitement about the prospects of this partnership and the mutual synergies it will foster, emphasising a commitment to a long-term collaboration that will yield substantial benefits for both sides.

Ravinder Bhat, CEO of Inventure Metal Products Industries, said: "We are very excited by Sheikha Amal Bahwan’s significant investment in our company and its prospects to propel Inventure’s already stellar growth to new heights in the future. I look forward to working closely with her leadership to attain capacity growth that will bolster our market share in our existing markets and also allow us to explore demand in new markets."

Sheikha Amal said: "Our investment in Inventure Metal Products Industries represents our faith in its ability to excel and grow in the facade business and industry. Their vast experience and technical expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our growing presence in in the UAE and the GCC region."

