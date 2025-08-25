Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has opened financial bids for the redevelopment of the Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout and connected roads in Muscat governorate.

Strabag Oman submitted the lowest main bid at 201.8 million Omani rials ($525 million).

Other main bids included OMR 243 million ($632 million) from Galfar Engineering and Contracting and OMR 335 million ($871 million) from Sarooj Construction.

Sarooj and Galfar submitted Alternate 1 proposals of OMR 47.8 million ($124 million) and OMR 123 million ($230 million) respectively.

The scope includes multiple options including first, Main Baseline and Bridges; second, Bridges and Underpass; third, based on Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MOHUP) proposal and fourth, contractor-proposed alternatives.

The tender also includes option of extending the scope of work from Burj Al Sahwa toward Muscat Expressway.

Eleven contractors purchased bid documents, including local firms Al Tasnim Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro (Oman), United Gulf Construction, Ozkar Construction Company, Hassan Allam Construction and The Arab Contractors Oman as well as international companies Hunan Industrial Equipment Installation and Turas Construction.

Tender document sales started on 27 January 2025 and closed on 16 February 2025. Pre-bid clarification ended on 5 March 2025. Bid submission deadline and technical bids opening date was on 13 May 2025 10:00. The financial bids were opened on 20 August 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

