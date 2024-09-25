The Oman Ministry of Education has initiated the tender process for the design and construction of 10 school buildings across multiple governorates in the Sultanate.

The tender was issued on 9 September 2024, with bids scheduled to close on 21 October 2024. The technical bids will be opened on the same day, while commercial bids are scheduled for review on 26 November 2024.

The project is divided into five packages, covering various governorates:

First Package (South and North Al Batinah): Construction of 40-classroom shared schools for grades 1-4 in the Green Hills of Burshid (Wilayat of Suwaiq), Al Khatim (Wilayat of Nakhal), and Umm Al-Jaarif (Wilayat of Saham).

Second Package (North Al Batinah): Schools in Al-Ghusbah (Wilayat of Sohar), Majz Al-Sughra (Wilayat of Saham), and Awatab (Wilayat of Sohar), each with 40 classrooms for grades 1-4.

Third Package (Dhofar): A boys' school with 40 classrooms for grades 9-12 in Al Mazyouna (Wilayat of Al Mazyouna) and a shared school for grades 1-4 in East Taqah (Wilayat of Taqah).

Fourth Package (South Al Batinah): A 40-classroom boys' school for grades 9-12 in Al Amerah, Wilayat of Barka.

Fifth Package (South Al Sharqiyah): A 40-classroom girls' school for grades 9-12 in Al Nahda, Wilayat of Masirah.

Prequalified bidders for the project include Sohar United Contracting Company, Al Assar Al Hadeth Trading & Contracting, Al Jahfali Trading & Contracting, Harbia Enterprises, and Emaar United Engineering.

