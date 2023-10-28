Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy contract for road works connecting Jabal Al Akhdar to South Al Batinah in the fourth quarter, according to source.

“The tender for the design and supervision consultancy contract was issued in August 2023 and the bid submission date was 15 October 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by December 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders include National Engineering Office ($520,000), Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy ($233,000), VIA International Engineering Consultancy ($117,000), Atlas International Engineering Consultancy ($150,000), and Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers ($257,000), officials from five companies confirmed.

The technical bidders list included, apart from the above, Al Abraj Consulting Engineer and Architects, Meridian Engineering Consultancy, Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants, Daan Shaaban Office, Modon Engineering, ARQ and Partners Consulting Engineers, Conser and Partners Engineering Services, Omani Engineering Consultancy, Parsons International and Company, Khatib Alami and Partners, Al sari Consulting and Investment, and Watad Engineering Consultants.

The consultant shall be responsible for the design, preparation of tender documents, analysing the bids submitted for project works, and to assist in the award of the contract and drafting of contract documents.

The source said a preliminary feasibility study for an alternative route from South Batinah to Jabal Akhdar was completed in July 2023 in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. He added that project involves the construction of approximately 135km of road from Jabal Al Akhdar to South Al Batinah.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $75 million.

