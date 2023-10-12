Rapid progress is being made with large-scale investments on various components of the Neom project, the futuristic city coming up in the northwestern Tabuk Province of Saudi Arabia.

Construction is gaining pace every day exponentially. Work on The Line, the city of future, is moving fast, as is on the centre for advanced and clean industry, Oxagon; the luxury island destination Sindalah; and the mountain project Trojena, said a latest update video posted by Neom.

It said more than 3,000 employees from 90 countries are working for Neom, while 60,000+ construction workers are on various sites.

Major infrastructure projects such as roads, utilities and a hospital are already built in Neom, it said.

Highlighting other major investments, the update said $2 billion will be invest in the Port of Neom and the first container terminal will be open in the area in 2025.

Neom has also already raised $6.1 billion to build the world's largest green hydrogen plant to produce green ammonia at scale in 2026 through Neom Green Hydrogen Company, a joint venture with Air Products and Acwa Power.

It also pointed out that one of the biggest social infrastructure public-private partnerships globally will see $5.6 billion invested in building 10 residential communities to house 90,000 people.

"Nobody has done this before, that's why it's special. Neom is a new economic model and a beacon of change that will benefit generations to come," it concluded.

