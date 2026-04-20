Dubai-based master developer Nakheel awarded a contract to develop primary infrastructure and utilities on Island B of the Dubai Islands project.

The contract, valued at 527 million UAE dirhams ($143.50 million), was awarded to Al Nasr Contracting Company, it said in a statement on Monday.

The work scope includes roads and paving, potable water, electrical and telecom networks, drainage and sewage systems, integration with the district cooling plant network, and technical coordination with Island A. These works will establish the infrastructure platform to start residential, hospitality and mixed-use development.

Nakheel is a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

The Dubai Islands span 18.6 square kilometres across five interconnected islands. It will introduce 57 kms of coastline, including 21 kms of beachfront.

The development, which aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, is designed to accommodate more than 231,000 residents across 49,000 homes.

Dubai Islands will be connected directly to the mainland via three bridges linked to the Al Shindagha Corridor, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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