Nakheel, a master developer and a member of Dubai Holding, has signed up DBB Contracting and Khansaheb Civil Engineering for the construction of infrastructure at Palm Jebel Ali, a premium development spanning 13.4km area in Dubai that will be home to 35,000 families.

One of Nakheel's most visionary projects, Palm Jebel Ali will offer an exceptional breadth of luxury lifestyle amenities for residents, families and visitors. Supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, it also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.

DBB Contracting is a unit of Dutco Group, a specialist in civil, mechanical and electrical engineering as well as dredging works, while Khansaheb Group is a leading construction and facilities management company.

As per the deal, DBB Contracting will build a new road, providing access from Sheikh Zayed Road to Palm Jebel Ali as well as a road serving the central portion of the Palm.

For Khansaheb Group, the scope of work includes the work on roadway and lighting enhancements to Al Hesah Street (formerly the old Abu Dhabi Road), at Dubai Waterfront, the mainland which connects to Palm Jebel Ali.

When completed, the new public access road will offer a beautifully landscaped and convenient path, spanning nearly 6 kilometres, leading directly on to Palm Jebel Ali.

On the new contracts, Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "Today, we proudly announce the appointment of DBB Contracting and Khansaheb Civil Engineering as our partners for the next phase of development at Palm Jebel Ali."

"Alongside these best-in-class partners, we are not only ensuring the highest standards of urban infrastructure for our customers, but also contributing to the realisation of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan," he stated.

"This partnership reaffirms our commitment to raising the global benchmark in waterfront living, making Palm Jebel Ali a coveted address for approximately 35,000 families in the future," he added.

A premium development, Palm Jebel Ali provides an additional urban centre to Dubai, forming a major residential and leisure anchor for the new Expo 2020 urban centre. The island spans 13.4km of land, with 10.5 million sq m of development.

It features 16 fronds, with a total of 110km of coastline and 91km of beachfront, contributing to goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to increase the length of public beaches by 400%.

The island will be home to approximately 35,000 families, contributing to the projected net increase in residents, which is set to reach 5.8 million people by 2040.

