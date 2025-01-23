Morocco intends to invest nearly 96 billion Moroccan dirhams ($9.6 billion) in projects to develop its rail network in the next five years, the country’s Transport and Logistics Minister has said.

Abdul Samad Qayuh told Parliament on Tuesday that MAD53 billion ($5.3 billion) would be spent on the planned high-speed rail project and around MAD29 billion ($2.9 billion) on the purchase of 150 new trains.

About MAD14 billion ($1.4 billion) will also be allocated for the construction of 40 new train stations, Qayuh said in his address, published on Thursday by Sabah Akadir newspaper and other local publications.

“These investments are part of a plan stretching until 2040 for the development of the national rail network, including linking 43 cities and 12 airports,” he said.

In November 2024, Morocco announced the awarding of contracts worth around $1.86 billion for the high-speed rail project that involves the construction of a 430-kilometre railway from the Western Marrakesh city to Kneitra in the Northwest through Casablanca on the Atlantic Ocean. Most of the contracts were awarded to Chinese firms.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

