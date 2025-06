International Consolidated Arlines' Spanish airline Iberia plans to increase its fleet of long-haul aircrafts to 70 from 45 now, it said in its new 2030 strategic plan, released on Wednesday.

The airline plans to invest 6 billion euros ($6.90 billion) as part of the plan and 70% of the amount will go to paying for the fleet expansion, Iberia's Chief Executive Marco Sansavini told reporters. ($1 = 0.8694 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons and Inti Landauro)