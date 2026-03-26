Morocco aims to mobilise 550 billion Moroccan dirhams ($59 billion) in investments and create 500,000 jobs by 2026, according to Nihal Azzouz, Head of the Investment Department at the Ministry of Investment.

Azzouz highlighted the assets that allow Morocco to stand out as a competitive investment hub, namely its stable and predictable environment, top-tier infrastructure, and preferential access to a market of over one billion consumers via numerous free-trade agreements.

To date, 250 projects have been approved, totaling an investment of MAD 414 billion and generating 179,000 job opportunities, following the the adoption of the New Investment Charter, she said at a Morocco-Italy seminar in Rabat on Tuesday.

“These figures underscore ongoing efforts to enhance the business climate by simplifying administrative procedures and reinforcing the role of Regional Investment Centres to better support investors,” she noted.

The event seeks to foster economic exchange and accelerate bilateral investment, marking a milestone in establishing a shared economic space across the Mediterranean, positioning the Rabat-Rome axis as a driver of mutual prosperity.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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