Limak Construction, a part of leading Turkish conglomerate Limak Group, has reached a major project milestone by erecting the final shell cassette required for the inner roof of the Kuwait International Airport New Terminal 2 (T2) project.

Fabricated entirely on-site, the shell cassettes are a significant component of the terminal’s roof and the project’s objective to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification from the US Green Buildings Council, said the statement from Limak.

The shell cassette moulds were constructed and assembled by Limak in Kuwait, and designed by Adapa, a Danish company specialised in mechanical innovation and computer-aided mould manufacturing.

The design of the complex structure was undertaken by German-based firm Werner Sobek, while the roof’s construction methodology was handled by the Robert Bird Group, a member of one of the largest Asia-based urban, industrial, and infrastructure consulting firms.

The shell cassettes are grouped together as modular blocks that, when connected, form the massive domes that cover and span the terminal’s entire interior space.

Mounted on the roof, these innovative and unique segmented dome structures span up to 137 m and are a significant component of the terminal’s roof. Photovoltaic panels will generate the terminal’s own solar energy.

Limak fabricated 100% of the terminal’s inner roof in October 2020. It commenced shell cassette erection in April 2019.

Limak İnşaat Kuwait Project Director Richard Meredith said: "Hand-in-hand with our client, the Kuwait Ministry of Public Works (MPW), today we mark a major project milestone as we erect the last of 36,964 shell cassettes required to form the massive domes covering the terminal’s inner roof."

"The shell cassettes, which are a significant component of the roof’s structure and design, play an important role in the project’s target to be one of the first airport terminals in the world to achieve Leed Gold Certification for energy and environmental design," noted Meredith.

Shell cassette Highlights:

●Fabrication was carried out in nine factory areas, featuring 9 portal cranes; semi-portal cranes and 17 overhead cranes.

●Average production per day: 100

●Maximum production per day: 127

●Total produced: 36,964 individual shell cassettes (of this single curved are 31,752; double curved geometries - 5,211)

●Total coverage area: 282,179 sq m

●Composite structure: Steel and concrete reinforced with white portland cement, each shell cassette was specially cured, sandblasted, and sealed

●Unique geometries: 12,322 with only 3 repetitions, requiring over 12,000 moulds

●Size: Between 3.5 to 5 m, weighing 2.5 to 6 tonnes each

●85 digital adaptable tables with laser actuator (Adapa moulds) were used to fabricate the cassette.

"Despite the logistical challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, T2 construction continues in full compliance with the measures required to keep our site and employees safe, including investing in our own factories to combat any long lead times or shortages," stated Meredith.

"Today’s milestone brings us one step closer to completing the T2 project. We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our partners, employees, and MPW for their continued support, commitment and hard work. We look forward to reaching our next milestone as scheduled," he added.

