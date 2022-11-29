Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works (MPW) is expected to award the main construction contract for infrastructure works Phase 11 in Qurtoba by the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a source

“The main contract bids have been submitted and are currently under evaluation with the contract award expected in December 2022,” a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued in October 2021 and the bid submission was on 7 August 2022.

The commercial bidders for the main contract comprised of Mohammed Abdul Mohsen Al-Kharafi & Sons Company for General Trading, General Contracting and Industrial Facilities ($59.93 million), The Contractor General Trading and Contracting Co ($73.40 million), United Gulf Construction Company ($63.35 million), KCC Engineering and Contracting Company ($62.86 million), Green Tide General Trading and Contracting Company ($56.55 million), Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company ($59.33 million), Combined Group Contracting Company ($49.14 million), Al Mikhayal United General Trading and Contracting Company ($108.92 million), Sabika International General Trading and Contracting Company ($$61.58 million), Kuwait Factory Building and Contracting Company ($60.66 million), and Rolla Desert General Trading and Contracting Company ($47.55 million), according to officials from eight companies.

The scope of work involves the construction of roads, sewage pipeline network, rainwater pipeline network and other utilities.

The project, with an estimated value of $80 million, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

