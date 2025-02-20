Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the contract for construction, completion, and maintenance of infrastructure services networks and public buildings in the N6 Suburb Centre of Mutlaa City in the second quarter of 2025.

“The contract is likely to be awarded in April 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

The tender was released on 29 December 2024, with a bid submission deadline of 16 February 2025.

South Al Mutlaa City is one of a series of large new urban development projects being undertaken by the PAHW, with its residential portion planned to house a population of 400,000 residents, according to past media reports.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

