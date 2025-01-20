The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has announced a tender for the South Saad Al-Ain City Residential Suburbs Road and Infrastructure Works project.

The tender, dated 15 January 2025, invites bids for the design, project management, and supervision consultancy for roadworks and infrastructure development in the area.

The project, which also the development of irrigation tank buildings and substations, covers residential suburbs NFU2, NFU12, NFU13, NFU14, NFU15, NFU16, and I3 in South Saad Al-Ain City.

“The bid submission deadline is 2 March 2025, and the contract is expected to be awarded by June 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027, he added.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

