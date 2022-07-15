The Kuwait Port Authority (KPA) is expected to award the main construction contract for its project for rehabilitation of the Al-Maani Complex building of the Kuwait Al-Maani Corporation by the first quarter of 2023.

“The tender for the main construction service was issued on 8 August 2021 and the bid submission is re-scheduled to 13 November 2022. The main construction contract is expected to be awarded by early January 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Meanwhile, the bid submission deadline for the Al-Maani Complex’s supervision consultancy tender is on 2 August 2022, the source said, adding that the tender was issued in November 2021.

He said the scope of work involves rehabilitation of the complex as well as dredging, reclamation works, infrastructure and access roads works.

The project is slated for completion by fourth quarter 2026, the source said, adding that the project is estimated to cost $70 million.

