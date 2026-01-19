KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) announced the completion of the technical evaluation and approval of bids submitted by investors competing for the modernization, development, major maintenance, management, and operation of the Waterfront Property Project - Phase Three in Sharq, Kuwait City.

In a press release, KAPP explained that the evaluation was carried out following the completion of all technical procedures by the project’s competition committee, in accordance with the tender documents and approved standards.

The public session for opening the financial bids of participants who passed the technical evaluation stage is scheduled for Wednesday.

This will pave the way for the financial evaluation phase, the selection of the preferred investor, and the awarding of the project to the investor submitting the most competitive offer to the State, in accordance with the procedures and provisions set out in Partnership Law No. 116/2014 and its executive regulations governing partnership projects. Competing Alliances:

1. Alliance led by Mabani Real Estate (Mabani and Al-Durra National Real Estate Company)

2. Al-Tijaria Real Estate Company (Al- Mutajara Real Estate Company, Al-Salmiya Group for Development)

3. Arkan Real Estate Company (National Investments, Real Estate House, Al-Safat Investment, Al-Buyout Holding, SAK Construction)

4. United Real Estate Company 5. National Real Estate Company (and United Air Services Company)

6. Al-Hamra Real Estate Company (Al- Hamra Real Estate Company, Al-Hani Group)

7. Aayan Real Estate Company

