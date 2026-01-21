Companies listed on Kuwait’s bourse won 88 projects worth nearly 1.04 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($3.4 billion) in 2025 and a large part of them involved construction.

The value was slightly higher than in 2024, when 65 projects worth nearly KWD1.03 billion ($3.39 billion) were awarded, the local press reported, citing government data.

The report showed 16 listed companies were awarded contracts last year and that the Combined Contracting Group Company was the largest winner.

CCGC won one of the largest contracts last year with a value of around KWD84.5 million ($279 million) involving the construction of infrastructure of a development project in the Nahda area, the report showed.

In terms of the value and number of contracts, CGCC topped the list with the number of awarded projects standing at 23 projects worth KWD178 million ($587 million).

It was followed by the Heavy Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company (HEISCO), which won 11 contracts with a value of KWD161 million ($531 million).

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

