Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) said on Monday it has won a road development project in the UAE Emirate of Ajman with a value of around 189.8 million UAE dirhams ($51.7 million).

CGCC said in a bourse statement in Kuwait that it would complete the project for the development of Al-Talla Road within 547 days.

The contract was awarded by the UAE Energy and Infrastructure Ministry to a local subsidiary of CGCC, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

