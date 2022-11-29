The Kuwait Ministry of Public Works (MPW) is expected to issue the tender for the main construction contract for the fourth ring road from Sulaibikhat and Salmiya interchanges by early next year.

Detailed design work is ongoing and the tender for the main construction contract is expected to be released in January 2023, a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves upgrading the 15-kilometre ring road.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $200 million.

