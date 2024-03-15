Kuwait added nearly 13,000 houses during 2023 to meet population growth and business upturn, according to an official report.

At the end of 2023, the number of housing and commercial units totaled around 783,800 compared with 770,800 units at the end of 2022, said the report by the General Authority for Real Estate Information.

The report, published by Al-Shal Centre on Thursday, showed the OPEC member had nearly 218,000 buildings at the end of 2023 compared with 215,000 at the end of 2022.

Apartments accounted for nearly 45 percent of the housing units in at the end of 2023 while houses formed about 21.7 percent and businesses for 20 percent.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.